Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Reveal They’re Having a Girl

The Duggar family is finally welcoming a baby girl! Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo learned the sex of their baby during an elaborate gender reveal party on Saturday and confirmed to PEOPLE that they will be welcoming a baby girl.

The couple set up an obstacle course and split family members into a pink team and a blue team. One by one, a member of each time had to eat a container of ice cream before running the obstacle course.

The captain of the first team to finish the race had the honor of flipping the switch on a “baby” neon light, revealing the sex, while Singer and Jeremy sprayed everyone with pink silly string.

“We are so happy to announce that we are having a little baby girl!” they told PEOPLE. “We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this summer. We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.”

Jinger and Jeremy announced in January that they were expecting their first child after marrying in 2016.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple told Us Weekly at the time. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

Jinger, who is the sixth-oldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, said she and Jeremy have been eager to start their family since their engagement.

The baby will be the first Duggar girl of her generation; Jinger’s siblings who have already started their own families have all had baby boys thus far.

Jinger frequently posts pregnancy updates on her social media platforms. In a 25-week update shared over the weekend, she stood next to a chalkboard as she showed off her growing baby bump. As she notes on the chalkboard, the baby is now the size of a head of cauliflower.

The last time Counting On fans got a an update on Duggar’s pregnancy was through a series of photos with her husband.

The first photo, which was shared by Duggar on March 25, shows the happy couple side by side. Vuolo has his arm around his wife and they are looking into each other’s eyes as they smile. Duggar, who was 23 weeks into her pregnancy at the time, is shown in a floral print dress as she showcases her baby bump.