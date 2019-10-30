Jim Edmonds Says Meghan King Edmonds Split Drama Has ‘Spiraled Out of Control,’ Says He’ll ‘Make It Right Again’

Jim Edmonds is speaking out after filing for divorce from estranged wife Meghan King Edmonds amid accusations he cheated on the Real Housewives of Orange County star with the family’s nanny. The former MLB player, who has since denied having an affair with the woman he’s been photographed spending time with since 2018, released a lengthy statement to Us Weekly Wednesday, saying the drama around their split has “spiraled out of control.”

“After what has been one of the most emotionally exhausting sleepless five days of my life resulting from a combination of anger, embarrassment, trying to understand, sadness to simply flat. I would like to make this statement,” he began.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The last couple years have been rough on my wife and me for many reasons. Marriage is difficult but add three small children under three, two adolescent children, two adult children, building a house and two busy, hard-working spouses and the stress of living our lives in the public eye,” he continued. “At times we are exhausted and feel our life has become one of distrust, kids, work, house, sleep and repeat.”

Edmonds said knowing Meghan is hurt “saddens [him] tremendously,” but after a few days, “I realize that something that occurred in a split second spiraled out of control with no way to stop it. We were both separately surprised to find out that the media had received details of our private situation without our knowledge.”

“We both carry an extremely large load and most of our issues could have been worked out if we had more more time for us,” he claimed, addressing their 1-year-old son Hart’s brain damage diagnosis earlier this summer. “With our busy careers and the addition of our son’s medical needs, we were lacking quality time together.”

Although Edmonds did not address the affair allegations directly in his statement, the former athlete ended by saying he was “removing myself and all of my family from this unnecessary publicity that I obviously have never quite enjoyed.”

“I have way too much love for my wife and kids for this to happen and it’s time for us to get back to the private life we used to live,” he wrote. “Meghan is a truly special woman who my kids are so fortunate to have as their mother. Hoping for some peace, normalcy, and the ability to move forward in a healthy, happy direction for every single person involved. I love my family and will make it right again.”

Photo credit: Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images