‘Counting’ On Fans Accuse Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar for ‘Shunning’ Jinger During Trip to Magnolia Market

Counting On fans think that there may be some tension in the Duggar family.

According to In Touch Weekly, a recent Duggar family outing to Fixer Upper couple Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Market has some speculating that all is not well between the Duggar matriarch and patriarch and their daughter, Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After posting a snap to the Duggar family Instagram account of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar taking a trip to Texas, the very same state that Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo live in, many fans are wondering why they did not make the five-hour trek to see the soon-to-be mother and her husband.

Some fans speculate that there may be some tension between daughter and parents after their “rebel” daughter continues to ignore her family’s ban on pants and other conservative clothing by rocking everything from heels and miniskirts to jeans and tennis shoes.

Sisters Jana, Jill, Jessa, and Jinger explained their family’s ultra-conservative dress code in their book, Growing Up Duggar.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary. We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband.”

However, that has not stopped many of the Duggar girls from showing off a flagrant disregard for their parents’ conservative rules about women’s dress. Many of the Duggar daughters have shocked their fans with their “scandalous” outfits, including Jill (Duggar) Dillard, who has not only been sporting pants, but also a shiny new nose ring.

Despite the possible tension between Jinger and her parents, it is also likely that Jim Bob and Michelle just simply chose not to broadcast a possible visit with Jinger to all of their fans, as it is difficult to believe that they would shut their daughter out just months before her first daughter is due.

Jinger and Jeremy announced in January that they were expecting their first child after marrying in 2016.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple told Us Weekly at the time. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

In April, the couple learned the sex of their baby during an elaborate gender reveal party, which included an elaborate obstacle course which resulted in the announcement of a baby girl.

The baby will be the first Duggar girl of her generation; Jinger’s siblings who have already started their own families have all had baby boys thus far.