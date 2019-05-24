Jill Duggar Shorts Photo Ends up Getting Deleted

Jill Duggar was seen wearing short shorts in a friends photo that was posted to Instagram!

Since when do the Duggar girls show that much leg?

The photo that captioned, “Thank you comadre [Jill Dillard] for always being there for us and for coming out to celebrate Joshua’s graduation!! Te queremos mucho!!!! Love to see our babies play and spend time together!! [Joshua] [off to kindergarten] [graduation] [Jill Duggar] [fun city] [comadre] [babies].”

The photo was posted by Duggar’s friend Danielle Gonzalez that confirmed that yes, Duggar does, in fact, wear short shorts.

Duggar replied with, “[Danielle Gonzalez] Aww. We were so happy to be there! Love y’all bunches!”

Not sure on who the “we” refers to, however, according to In Touch Weekly her eldest son, Israel Dillard, was seen in another shot the Duggar’s friend shared.

The photo has since been deleted.

The Duggar family is known for their ultra-conservative ways — which include every part of their lifestyle including what they wear — which is why this is such a big deal in the first place.

Duggar grew up wearing long skirts and dresses — and forget about the pants, that wasn’t allowed for the Duggar women. So the fact that she’s pushing the limits from pants, to skirts and now shorts — not lengthy shorts, but short shorts, is eye-opening!

This isn’t the first time she’s wow’d her fans. Back in June 2018, Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard celebrated their anniversary without the kids and decided to go on a hike that weekend. In one photo, she’s wearing denim shorts that are rolled up slightly above her knee.

That’s a big deal!

That’s not the only exciting news Duggar has for everyone, she recently shared her excitement over the news of her sister Joy-Anna’s pregnancy announcement with husband Austin who are expecting their second child.

Duggar took to Instagram to wish her sister well, posting “Congrats [Joy-Anna and Austin]. So super excited for y’all!! Gideon is gonna be a great big bro!”

Joy-Anna, 21, and Austin, 25, broke their news first saying, “Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member!”

“Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations,” they continued. “We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for 4 sounds perfect!”