Jill Duggar Smooches Husband Derick Dillard in PDA-Filled Photo

After four years of marriage, Jill (Duggar) Dillard is still “so in love ” with husband Derick Dillard. The former Counting On star shared a close-up black-and-white selfie of a smooch between her and Derick on Instagram this week, gushing over him in the caption.

“@derickdillard you’re my fave! Can’t imaging my life without you!” Jill, 27, wrote beneath the photo of herself and Derick, 29. She added the hashtags #sogratefultoGod, #soinlove, #besthubbyever and #bestpapever.

Earlier this week, Derick documented a date night eating sushi together.

“Getting some much-needed date time with this pretty woman! Thanks mom/mima @cldilla for watching the boys!” Derick wrote.

The two married in front of more than 1,000 people in Jill’s hometown of Springdale, Arkansas in June 2014. They welcomed their firstborn son, Israel, in April 2015 and then their second son Samuel in July 2017.

Last year, Derick was fired from Jill’s family’s TLC series after making controversial, transphobic comments about TLC star Jazz Jennings. It started in August when Derick called being transgender “a myth,” adding, “Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”

Then, in November, Derick implied that Jennings was being taken advantage of for TV ratings. “I pity Jazz, 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way,” Derick tweeted at the time. “Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days.”

After that tweet, TLC said it had no plans to include Derick on new episodes of Counting On with Jill.

This summer, after Jenner, 17, had her gender affirming surgery in June, Derick compared the surgery to “child abuse” that should “not be encouraged by the media.”

“This kind of thinking should not be encouraged by the media,” Derick tweeted in June. “A system that allows this kind of child abuse is clearly broken.”

After her surgery, Jennings told fans that she was “doing great” and thanked them for “all of the love and support.

Dillard has insisted that he was not fired from TLC, but instead that he simply chose not to include his family on Counting On.