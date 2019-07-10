Jill Duggar Faces Backlash After Revealing Sons’ Bedroom in New House Tour

Jill (Duggar) Dillard may be in love with her family’s new four bedroom, two bathroom abode, but Counting On fans are raising their eyebrows. Duggar, who shares sons Samuel Scott and Garrett David with husband Derick Dillard, took fans on a tour of her new home in a video shared to her YouTube Channel, though the tiny space that both of her children are crammed into had some momshaming.

As Duggar traversed through her new sprawling living quarters, which includes a bedroom that has been converted into a private office for her husband, who is currently in law school, as well as a large guest bedroom, it was the smallest bedroom in the home that drew backlash. As revealed in the video, Samuel and Garrett are sharing a room, and their crib and toddler’s bed appear to barely fit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[The] house is cute, but you’d think [if] you have enough money to build your home from [the] ground up, you could give your children a bigger room,” one person wrote after Duggar promoted the video on her Instagram account.

“House is cute but you’d think you have enough money to build your home from ground up you could give your children a bigger room,” commented another.

“I got claustrophobic just looking at their room while there is an empty big room with just an air mattress,” a third slammed the room.

A fourth person suggested that Duggar and her husband give her son’s the much larger guest bedroom, which would have more than enough room for the little ones.

While Duggar hasn’t responded to any of the criticism, her video didn’t only spark backlash. Many fans applauded the Counting On alum for her “very real” house tour, which featured childrens’ toys strewn about the house.

“I’m so glad you posted this while the house is not spotless and the kid’s running around,” one person praised the video. “Now that’s real life!”

“Realest home tour I’ve seen on YouTube!” added another.

Duggar and her husband had announced in April of this year that they were relocating their family to Lowell, Arkansas to be closer to the rest of their family. At the time, they also revealed that they had been building a brand new home to fit their growing family’s needs.

“The last few weeks for us have been busy! Not only just keeping up with life and Derick’s hectic school schedule, but we have also been in the process of planning for the future,” they wrote at the time. “We are excited to share with you that we are moving!!”

Although it is not known how much the new home cost, Arkansas is the fourth-cheapest state for brand-new homes, with the estimated cost of building a new home being $162,662.