Jill, Derick Dillard Missing From ‘Counting On’ Promo Pic After TLC Firing

Gone for good! After TLC fired Counting On cast member Derick Dillard for his transphobic comments, he and wife Jill (Duggar) Dillard are totally absent in the reality show’s newest promotional picture.

Derick found himself in hot water with the network after making repeated comments about I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings.

After claiming that the teenager was being used as propaganda by her parents, TLC released the following statement about the former reality personality.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network said. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

Fans were quick to notice the absence in the photo, and pleas for the network to bring back Derick and Jill dominated the comment section.

“Utterly ridiculous that TLC removed Jill & Derick everyone is entitled to free speech we may not agree but still no reason to remove them from the show!!” one fan commented.

Added another, “I am extremely saddened that we will not be seeing Jill, Derek, Israel and Samuel. It is a shame how it is ok to bully anyone Duggar but they can’t have an opinion or a voice. I think the Dillards are awesome and will keep up with them on their social media accounts. Excited to see the rest of the family soon on their new season.”

But others stood up for the network’s decision.

“He’s an idiot,” one fan responded. “Firstly, if he doesn’t agree with trans, fine. But he targeted someone who was vulnerable, and was on the same network. TLC employ the Dillards. If you work for a network, then you can’t go against other programs on the same network. It will have been in their contract.”

“Ever heard of an employment contract?” another echoed. “TLC is his employer. You can’t tweet negative things about your boss and expect that to be fine.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@duggarfam