Jessi Combs’ ‘Overhaulin’ Co-Host Chris Jacobs ‘Very Saddened’ by Her Death

Jessi Combs’ death has hit those in the automotive and entertainment industries hard, and her former Overhaulin’ co-host Chris Jacobs is one of many mourning her. The two were both presenters on the Discovery Channel and Velocity revival of the series, which originally aired on TLC. After news of Combs’ death broke, he shared a pair of posts reflecting on happier times with his friend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Jacobs (@chrisjacobs70) on Aug 28, 2019 at 7:58am PDT

The first post was a series of photos from their time on Overhaulin‘. In his caption, he called her “an icon.”

“Very saddened by the news of [Jessi Combs] passing,” Jacobs wrote. “She was an icon in our industry and she will be missed. RIP.”

The second one was even more of throwback. This one was from 2004, when Combs merely helped out on an episode of Overhaulin’, far before she was a co-host.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Jacobs (@chrisjacobs70) on Aug 29, 2019 at 12:14pm PDT

“[Throwback Thursday] to the time we first met [Jessi Combs] in 2004,” he wrote. “She was part of the Wyotech group that helped us build the Speedair. Her skill and passion for cars was immediately apparent and it was so cool to see her reach her dreams in the automotive industry. Jessi always kept it real and never wavered from her authentic self. She died as she lived, doing what she loved and she will never be forgotten”

Combs died on Tuesday in Alvord Desert, Oregon, as she attempted to set a land speed attempt. Reports have stated that the vehicle did not properly stop in the safety area at the end of her attempt. Sources told The Blast that the result was “equivalent to an airplane crash.”

Despite the severity, Combs’ partner, Terry Madden, said he did everything he could to save her.

“So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman [Jessi Combs] she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her,” Madden wrote on Instagram after the crash. “She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!”