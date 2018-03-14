Jessa Duggar Reportedly 4 Months Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Fans have speculated as much, and it turns out they’re right! Jessa (Duggar) and Ben Seewald are expecting baby number three, In Touch magazine reports.

“Jessa is definitely pregnant and will be making an announcement in April,” a source told In Touch, adding that the 25-year-old reality star is about four months along.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the Duggar family is usually thrilled to announce baby news as soon as possible, but the source explained that Ben and Jessa “have been keeping the news under wraps, partly because it was in the early stages and also because she did not want to take away from the news that her brother Josiah [Duggar] and Lauren [Swanson] are getting married.”

The news means that Jessa actually got pregnant before her sister, Jinger Duggar, who is just at about 21 weeks, or three months, pregnant.

So for those of you counting Duggar babies this year, that means Jessa will welcome her baby a month before Jinger, with Kendra Caldwell and Joe Duggar welcoming their first baby smack dab in between. Plus, Joy-Anna (Duggar) and Austin Forsyth already welcomed their first child in February.

In a photo shared on the Duggar family’s Facebook page in January celebrating Jinger (Duggar) and Jeremy Vuolo’s pregnancy announcement, some eagle-eyed fans noticed Seewald’s hand placement on Jessa’s stomach and wondered if she, too, was pregnant.

Seewald is seemingly cradling Jessa’s stomach in the photo — and paired with a loose-fitting dress, fans are convinced that Jessa is sporting what would be her third baby bump.

“So when will Jessa be making her announcement too? She totally looks preggers too!” a fan commented on Facebook.

Jessa and Seewald welcomed their second son, Henry — who joined big brother Spurgeon, 2 — in February 2017, so some fans think they are “overdue” for another pregnancy. Last year, the couple revealed they had plans for a big family, but not necessarily by biological means.

Right now we have two kids and there’s two of us, so it’s man-to-man coverage,” Seewald joked to PEOPLE magazine. “When we have more, we’ll have to switch it up to a zone defense!”

“It will be a little while since we just had a baby, but adopting and fostering to adopt is very much in our hearts,” Jessa added.

This story is developing…