Jessa Duggar Is Glowing in New 31 Weeks Pregnancy Bump Photo

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is updating fans on her third pregnancy in a radiant new Instagram post.

The Counting On star has been keeping followers up to date, frequently posting new photos of her stunning baby bump. She returned to social media Friday with a new mirror selfie, showing off the bump while wearing red dress and her hair down over her shoulder.

“31 weeks. Pardon the toothpaste splatters on the mirror,” Jessa shared on the caption of the post.

“Definitely a bit bigger than I was at this point in my pregnancy with Henry (who was born 8lbs 11oz), but smaller than I was with Spurgeon (who was born 9lbs 11oz),” she added, comparing her previous two pregnancies. “What can I say— those Duggar genes grow ’em big.”

“Besides the twins, my mom had all 8-9lb babies for the first half, and then 7-8lb babies for the second half. Most of the grand babies(sic) have been in the 8-9lb range so far, and one was a little over 10lb! Maybe we’ll end up somewhere in the middle this time.”

Duggar then opened about some of the pregnancy side effects she has experienced during her latest pregnancy.

“On another note, I’ve heard the old wives tale that heartburn in pregnancy means baby will be born with lots of hair. If there’s any truth in that, then this one ought to have a head full,” she joked. “I mean it could just be coincidence, but I had heartburn with Spurgeon too, and he was born with a decent amount of hair. Haha!”

“Probably just has to do with specific foods in my diet more than anything. Anyone want to weigh in based on personal experience? Also, any natural heartburn remedies that are recommended in pregnancy?” She asked, seeking advice from her followers.

Fans took to the comments section to share their advice with her heartburn problems, while also sending compliments her way for the adorable photo.

“Mustard helps with heartburn. It has worked for me and I’ll be 40weeks on Sunday,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You look fantastic. love this color on you,” Another user commented.

Jesse and husband Ben Seewald broke the news of their pregnancy back in January. The couple also share parents to sons Spurgeon Elliot, 3, and Henry Wilberforce, 23 months.

“We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this Spring!” Duggar told PEOPLE in January. “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton of clothing and accessories ready to pass down! At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things.”