Jessa Duggar Gives Fans a Major Scare With Video of Daughter Ivy Using Fridge

Jessa Seewald (Duggar) gave fans quite the scare in her recent post starring daughter Ivy Jane. While it is a harmless and cute video to most fans of the Counting On star, Ivy's hideout in the fridge could've easily gone in a rotten direction, according to some fans.

"Less than two weeks ago she had a birthday, and if this doesn't say "two years old" I don't know what does," Seewald wrote in the caption of the video. "Looking on the bright side, at least she didn't spill it! Girl has got some good hand/eye coordination. May be time for a refrigerator [lock emoji]."

Plenty of fans cheered and loved the scene, clapping and cheering over Ivy attempting to hide in the fridge and drink milk. But others decided it was tie to step in and explain why Jessa needs to take better care of her child. For those who don't know, a fridge creates a vacuum seal when closing and poses an issue where kids would suffocate inside.

"This is adorable but please get a child's latch for the fridge because had she shut herself in without your knowledge this would have ended badly. Said only with concern and love," one concerned fan wrote. "Of all the things you and your family get backlash for I certainly hope this one is one of them common sense people dear God," another critic added.

Still, most were willing to let the situation pass with some love and enjoyment. "Oh my Lord. Some of these comments. So uptight. She's 2 & doing 2 year old things. Mama saw her & she's fine," one fan wrote with support. "She is going to keep y'all on your toes for sure!!!" another fan added.

The cute moment is certainly a light problem for the Duggar family compared to the other issues they're currently facing. Not only is Jessa currently expecting her next child, turning out a blessing following the loss of her last child. But more disturbing is the arrest of Josh Duggar for child pornography charges. Jessa Duggar and the rest of her family have spoken out about the arrest and what it means for his own immediate famuily. But on top of that, there is the trauma and abuse the family faced with Josh Duggar's initial controversy.

Jessa Duggar has understandable been focusing heavily on her family during this time, though a statement was released on the heels of the initial arrest. "We are saddened to hear of the charges against Josh," Jessa Duggar and husband Ben wrote in a statement. "As Christians, we stand against any form of pornography or abuse and we desire for the truth to be exposed, whatever that may be. Our prayers are with their family as they walk through this difficult time."