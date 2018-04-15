Fans Bust Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald for Wedding Photoshop Fail

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and Ben Seewald married in 2014, but Duggar fans are still combing over their wedding photos. One fan thinks she found a big Photoshop fail in the photo of the happy couple kissing.

“So I was browsing Jessa and Ben’s official wedding album today on the TLC website…and I came across this picture of Jessa’s nose as a triangle and weirdly elongated lips…UMM. What,” the fan wrote on Reddit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In fact, it does look like Seewald kissed his Jessa under her nose, while Jessa kissed her husband on the chin.

“I’m more focused on the fact their lips aren’t touching,” another fan wrote.

“I didn’t even notice the horrendous photoshopping of her face because I couldn’t stop focusing on how their lips aren’t even touching,” another person wrote. “The horrible photoshopping makes her look like Michelle sooooo it really looks like Michelle is kissing Ben’s chin.”

The couple married on Nov. 1, 2014 at the First Baptist Church in Bentonville, Arkansas, five months after Jill and Derick Dillard married. The wedding was featured on 19 Kids and Counting.

After more than three years of marriage, it looks like Seewald and Jessa no longer need Photoshop for photos of their kisses. On Valentine’s Day in February, they posted a photo of themselves kissing right on the lips.

“I’m reminded daily just how blessed I am to be married to you. I don’t know another man who is as quick to ask forgiveness when he messes up as you are,” Jessa wrote on Instagram.” I don’t know another dad who is more involved in the diapers, cuddles, wrestling matches and training moments as you are. I don’t know another man who is as sensitive to the emotions and feelings of others as you are. You’re a priceless treasure. God blessed me beyond in giving me you.”

The couple is also proud parents of sons Spurgeon Elliot and Henry Wilberforce.

On Nov. 1, 2017, they celebrated their third wedding anniversary with an emotional message from Jessa.

“When I wake in the wee hours of the morning to tend to Henry and you’re not beside me in bed, I know that you’re already up reading and studying your bible,” Jessa wrote to her husband. “Many a time I have walked into the spare bedroom and discovered you there, kneeling beside the bed, in prayer… and it’s brought tears to my eyes.”

Jessa and Seewald appear on TLC’s Counting On, the follow-up series to 19 Kids and Counting. The show will return in Summer 2018.

Photo Credit: TLC