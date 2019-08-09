‘Jersey Shore’ Star Vinny Guadagnino Announces ‘Keto Guido Cookbook’

Vinny Guadagnino is taking another step in his journey as the “Keto Guido,” announcing Thursday that he was releasing his very own cookbook with recipes that will work with other people looking to explore the recent high-fat, low-card dietary trend. The Jersey Shore star shared the book’s cover with followers on Instagram, revealing The Keto Guido Cookbook: Delicious Recipes to Get Healthy and Look Great is currently available to pre-order.

“Boom! I’ve been teasing you guys for a while, but it’s time to officially announce my new [Keto Guido] book!” he wrote, adding of his own experience losing more than 50 lbs. with the lifestyle change, “As you know, the #keto diet has transformed my life and I’m pretty confident it can do the same for you. I’m no expert, but I found a way of life that works for me!”

“The NUMBER ONE question I get from followers is ‘Where do I begin?’” he continued. “So here it is…I put 100 of my favorite recipes and a 7-day meal plan into this book.”

It’s not all just meal planning, he added, “but knowing WHAT to eat, isn’t as important as HOW to eat,so I also explain my lifestyle and how I implement it as a whole. This isn’t a body builder book or some crazy strict diet you have to follow. Eat the right things at the right time mixed with exercise and the results will come.”

Guadagnino’s Jersey Shore bestie Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio joked in the comments, “Can’t wait for you to read it to me!!!”

The MTV personality has long been a proponent of the keto diet, sharing his fitness journey on social media last year.

“When I ate sugars and grains I was 50lbs heavier and looked 10 years older,” he wrote alongside before and after photos. “I look around and feel sad and angry for the majority of the population who are overweight and obese that have been taught to eat grains, use ‘healthy’ margarines and oils, drink diet soda with artificial sweeteners, and stay away from saturated fats. This is why I started this page. To take away the stigma that saturated animal fat clogs your arteries and instead teach people the truth: sugars and grains will cause diseases and obesity before anything else.”

“These are MY results,” he wrote. “Everyone’s body is different, but I do believe this way of eating will help the majority of people lose weight and be healthy. I started this page to help people who WANT to learn more about this. And share my findings with those that do.”

Anyone looking to drastically shift their diet should first consult their doctor.

Photo credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage