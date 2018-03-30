The 8 Biggest Takeaways From the ‘Jersey Shore’ Trailer

Happy JERZDAY! I can’t believe we’re only one week away from #JSFamilyVacation. 💪🌴 Here’s a sneak peek of what’s to come in our TWO HOUR PREMIERE next Thursday, April 5th at 8/7c on @MTV. 🗣️ IT’S F*CKING CRAZY! pic.twitter.com/tX9GIKf7HL — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) March 29, 2018

The Jersey Shore crew may be older, but they’re no wiser!

MTV dropped the first full trailer for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursday, and even though there’s less than two minutes of footage shown, it’s clear things are going to get messy when Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino and Jenni “JWoww” Farley leave their adult lives behind for Miami.

We broke down the most important moments of the trailer for fans who are already fist-pumping in excitement.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres on MTV Thursday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

The pouf is back!

It wouldn’t be a Jersey Shore reunion without the revival of Jersey big hair.

“Blowouts and poofs,” Pauly D yells during the trailer, while both he and Snooki Polizzi show off their (in)famous looks.

Still fighting

The Jersey Shore crew may be just like family at this point, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be butting heads in the reboot.

During the trailer alone, Snooki yells “This is literally gonna ruin my marriage” at Vinny, The Situation and JWoww get in each other’s faces, Deena screams at Ronnie in a cab, “it’s not all about you Ron, you narcissistic f—ing s—.” And even BFFs Snooki and JWoww got heated, with Snooki yelling, “You’re the best friend ever” sarcastically.

Did Ronnie cheat?

At the time of filming, Ronnie was in a serious relationship with girlfriend Jen Harley, who is currently pregnant with his child.

But did he stray from his relationship while in Miami?

“If Ronnie gets any closer to this girl, he’s about to have a second baby mama,” Vinny says while Ronnie dances with a girl at a club, later touching a girl’s butt in the hot tub. He also is shown crying, saying, “I’m a bad guy.”

Pauly’s Looking For Love

Is Pauly D looking to settle down?

“I’m trying to find the right one to share my life with,” the DJ says, appearing look at engagement rings. Vinny adds, “I can’t believe Pauly’s gonna propose to her.”

Who proposes?

But who actually gets down on one knee?

Does Pauly D jump into marriage headfirst, or did Ronnie and his girlfriend finally agree to tie the knot?

With Snooki and Deena both looking on and getting emotional in the trailer, it would make sense that Ronnie popped the question, and we do know that Harley came to visit him some point, but fans will have to watch to find out for sure.

The return of the duck phone

Fans will get to see another one of MTV’s most-beloved cast members!

The Shore house’s classic duck phone is back, and half a decade later Snooki still can’t seem to get it to work in her favor.

The Return of the ‘Dirty Little Hamster’

The self-proclaimed Kim Kardashian of Staten Island is making her way back to Miami for the reunion.

That’s right, Angelina Pivarnick is bringing back some old grudges to the reboot. In the trailer, when The Situation opens the door, his face says it all.

“You still think I’m a dirty little hamster?” she asks the stunned cast member, who just keeps saying, “Who sent you here?” before running away.

No Sammi, so far



Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola might be missing from season one of the reboot, but she could be convinced to return for the second season, her castmates attested to PEOPLE Now Wednesday.

“It’s always a chance, yeah,” Vinny said.

Pauly D said after all the media attention she’s received despite her absence, Sammi “must want to” join them for another season. “I can almost bet on that. For somebody to say no to that at that time — all the media and everybody, all those comments, she must see them. She must want to do it,” he added. “She must want to do the second one.”

