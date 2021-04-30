'Jersey Shore' Star's Girlfriend Reportedly Showed 'Visible' Injuries Before Domestic Violence Arrest

✖

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's girlfriend Saffire Matos was reportedly showing clear and visible injuries before the reality TV star was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. Police were sent to the couple's home last week after Matos allegedly called the department following an argument that turned physical.

Upon arrival, police claim they saw "visible marks" on Matos' body, which they concluded must have been sustained during the altercation, according to The Blast. Not much is known about the incident, but a source close to the family shares with People that Magro was taking care of his 3-year-old daughter, Arianna Sky, at the time of his arrest. Though, the insider alleges that the new arrest was not in connection to his ex Jenn Harley. The Los Angeles Police Department isn't releasing any details regarding his arrest. He was booked on a felony charge, and was released on $100,000 bond. It remains unknown what sparked the argument, or how severe Matos' injuries were, but Matos isn't walking away from the relationship just yet. In fact, she recently defended Magros amid his arrest, telling fans not to believe everything that's written about them on the internet.

"Ronnie and I are fine," she said in a statement issued following his arrest."There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that's being portrayed out there are not facts." She added, "I don't think it's fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention. Please leave Ron and I alone. You don't know what someone is going through at the end of the day. Don't believe everything you hear or read online."

Though Matos won't be helping the case against him, Ronnie possibly has other legal issues to worry about. Ronnie was previously arrested for a similar charge in his last relationship with Harley. He was sentenced to 36 months probation, 30 days of community service, and to donate $20,000 to the Jewish Family Services of L.A., a women's shelter located in Los Angeles. However, because of his new arrest, the judge could see the incident as a violation of his probation –– which, if so, could spell jail time for the Jersey Shore star.