‘Jersey Shore’ Star Snooki Says JWoww and Roger Mathews Have Been ‘Fighting For Each Other’

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said her best friend Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Farley’s estranged husband Roger Mathews have “been fighting for each other since they got married.”

“She’s doing amazing,” Polizzi told PEOPLE Friday, almost a month after Farley filed for divorce from Mathews. “I’m definitely not going to talk about what’s going on in her personal life, but she’s my best friend and I’m always going to be there for her.”

Polizzi is confident her friend will “be fine” after the dust has settled, but said the couple had been “fighting” for one another since they tied the knot in 2015.

“Well, they’ve been fighting for each other since they got married. That’s what you do in a marriage. No marriage is perfect, so I think they’re going to be fine,” Polizzi told PEOPLE.

Farley filed for divorce on Sept. 12, the Asbury Park Press reported late last month. She cited irreconcilable differences for the cause of the divorce.

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” the complaint read.

The two had been married for three years. They have two children, daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2.

Since the divorce was reported, Mathews has taken to Instagram to share comments on the divorce. Earlier this week, he appeared to tease the cause of the divorce alongside photos of himself after shock therapy.

“Technology is an amazing thing. Science has advanced to the point my where they make shock therapy specifically designed for men to become better husbands,” Mathews wrote. “Had this device installed with shock leads that go directly into my spine and my wife holds the controller and settings. It’s called the ‘Dirtbag 9000’. It has voice recognition so if you question your wife it will light you up like a f–ing Christmas tree.”

Mathews suggested Farley could have a reason to be mad at him as he described the settings for the shock therapy machine.

“It has four settings. 1. You’re a c– 2. I should have stayed with my ex 3. I hope you die a slow painful death 4. Just for fun. (Which is the most powerful setting and is like being shot by a police taser),” Mathews wrote. “Humor has always been my way through life. Praying for a better tomorrow. Love you [JWoww].”

Mathews and Farley reportedly did not see eye-to-eye on her filming the new Jersey Shore revival. However, Mathews said he was “not done fighting” to get Farley back in another Instagram video.

New Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episodes air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images