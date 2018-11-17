‘Jersey Shore’ Star Snooki Hoped for Positive Pregnancy Test in Latest Episode

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi had Jersey Shore fans wondering if a secret pregnancy was being revealed on Thursday night’s episode of the MTV reality series.

Snooki, who currently appears on the revival series Jersey Shore Family Vacation, was suffering nausea and other unfortunate side effects after doing a bit of drinking. However, she felt that it was uncharacteristic of herself to feel that way from simply drinking. She also revealed that she and her husband, Jionni LaValle, were trying to conceive their third child together.

“I never throw up,” Snooki said during the episode. “So I’m like, okay, me and Jionni are trying to have a baby — maybe I’m pregnant. … I feel weird right now. I didn’t eat anything to make me sick, so why am I throwing up now?”

Her best friend, Jennifer “JWoww” Farley, also entertained the possibility of Snooki’s pregnancy. Apparently, she never sees Snooki vomit due to drinking too much.

“Nicole never throws up,” JWoww said. “Like, what is going on right now? Super rare occurrence for Nicole. I’ve seen her hungover as s—, looking like a hot mess, but she does not normally hug the toilet.”

Snooki then decides to get to the bottom of the question and take a pregnancy test. She went ahead and told her co-stars that if she was not pregnant, she intended to cope with the new by drinking a lot more.

“I just need to know because if I’m pregnant, I’m not going to keep drinking,” Snooki said. “If I’m not, then f— it, I’m going to be upset and let’s go take shots at the club. … I’m nervous. I really hope I’m pregnant, if not, I’m getting f—ing bombed. If it says no, I’m going to be upset. I really want a baby. Me and Jionni have been trying.”

However, those results came back negative, and Snooki was rather disappointed.

“I’m not pregnant. I’m so annoyed,” she said. “I’m just old and I can’t f—ing hang anymore.”

While there is no news of a Snooki pregnancy yet, she and LaValle has been attempting to conceive since July.

“I’m trying now,” Polizzi told Entertainment Tonight in August. “I’m practicing now. It’s going good. I’m not pregnant yet but, I mean, we’ve been practicing for a month now so…”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.