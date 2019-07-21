‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Estranged Girlfriend Jen Harley Posts Message About Lots of ‘Forgiveness’

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley seemed to send a message about the controversial relationship. Harley took to Instagram Stories Saturday to share a message about “a lot of forgiveness” in relationships.

“Most ppl dont want to hear this, but real relationships that last involve a lot of forgiveness,” an account called okay.qween wrote in a post shared by Harley on her Instagram Stories. “You have to accept the fact that your partner isnt perfect & will hurt you, disappoint you, & upset you. You have to figure out if you’re willing to go thru ups & downs with them.”

The revealing message comes as the controversial couple has made frequent headlines for dramatic breakups, and later getting back together. The couple split in January after a year of violent arguments and a domestic battery arrest for Harley. However, they decided to get back together.

“Right now things are going good,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star told Us Weekly ahead of the show’s season premiere. “I started just focusing on myself and stopped worrying about what other people wanted from me, and what I want for myself. So, right now, things are good.”

Back in February, Ortiz-Magro opened up about spending a month in treatment for alcohol abuse and depression.

“I decided to go to treatment because I wanted to be a better person, a better father for my daughter,” he told the outlet at the time. “Eventually, all the bad decisions I was making were going to lead me to places that I didn’t want to be. I wanted to be led to the place that I am now — that’s happy, healthy and the best role model for my daughter.”

Magro, who shares 15-month-old daughter Ariana Sky with Harley, also made headlines earlier this week when he had a heart-to-heart with his Jersey Shore co-stars about Harley possibly being pregnant again.

“It’s definitely crazy to think Jen’s pregnant again, because we just never know where they are in their relationship — if they’re happy or if they’re fighting in the public or if she’s dragging him in a car,” Polizzi told the camera. “I mean, I just want them to be good before they bring another baby into the world.”

“I feel like they need five years of therapy before they have another child,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley also said during the episode, “but apparently they’re fine as he’s sitting there with another f–king black eye.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.