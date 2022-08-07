'Jersey Shore' Star Returns to MTV Series Following Arrest and 'Mental Health Issues'

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has officially made his way back to the MTV series. After taking a step back from the show following his arrest for a domestic violence incident, he will be making his return to the series in early August, per TooFab. His last appearance on the show was back in the Season 5 premiere, which aired in January.

In a preview for the next episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, a producer asks Ortiz-Magro how it feels to be back in Jersey again, to which he replies, "It feels good." He can be seen giving co-star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino a hug before the pair have a chat. During the conversation, it appears as though Sorrentino will address the, well, situation, with his friend. Sorrentino can be seen saying that "everyone was definitely upset" over Ortiz-Magro's actions and asking whether he was back to "make amends." Fans will have to wait a bit longer to see how Ortiz-Magro's return pans out, as it will be featured on the next episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Ortiz-Magro last appeared in January's Season 5 premiere. In the episode, the cast reacted to the news that he was arrested for a domestic violence incident involving his then-girlfriend, Saffire Matos. The incident occurred in April 2021 and saw Ortiz-Magro violating his parole from a different domestic violence incident involving his ex, Jen Harley. While he avoided jail time, the reality star had to complete an in-patient program. The Jersey Shore star also had to take 26 parenting classes and had a 3-year protective order placed against him so that he could not harass Matos. Ortiz-Magro later released a statement in which he shared that he was taking a break from the series in light of the matter.

"After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I've ignored for too long," he said. "My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on. This process will be difficult but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter."