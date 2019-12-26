‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Wishes Fans Merry Christmas Following Heartbreaking Night With Son Grayson

Jenni “JWoww” Farley sent her fans and followers a Merry Christmas on Christmas Eve despite the rather rough evening she had ahead of Christmas morning. The reality star took to social media to explain to her fans some difficulties that not only come with being a parent, but to a parent of a child who has autism. Although it took her 3-year-old son Greyson 45 minutes to calm down after she didn’t pick him up in a specific way, she still took to Instagram to wish her followers some holiday cheer.

View this post on Instagram ❤️🎄🥰 A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Dec 24, 2019 at 7:06am PST

One fan wrote, “Merry Christmas, beautiful. Sending love and happy thoughts to you and your gorgeous family #KindnessIsMagic.”

She shared a second photo as well and fans sent their love on that post too.

View this post on Instagram ad @fashionnova 🎄 Merry Christmas Eve ❤️ A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Dec 24, 2019 at 9:58am PST

“Merry Christmas from sweden,” one user posted, while someone else said, “You as well! I am so VERY happy that you and the kids have Zach in your life!Nothing makes me happier than seeing peeps in love!Happy Holidays to y’all from Arizona!!! [two heart emojis].”

Farley had a rather rough night with her son after he became upset that she didn’t pick up in a very specific way.

“My sweet [Greyson] took 45 minutes to calm down tonight… all because I didn’t pick him up in the exact spot he needed me to and he couldn’t continue the night unless I did,” she wrote. “Lately, Greyson has been experiencing OCD tendencies. Not sure if they are related to his ASD or just overlap. He cannot continue anything until it’s redone the way he wants. Whether it’s dressing himself, making his own drinks, or walking a certain way… it has to be ‘Greyson do.’ It’s fine sometimes, but as his mom I have to break him of these habits before it affects him socially.”

She continued to explain that her son was “ready in open arms when he was ready to give in,” after she didn’t pick him up the way he preferred.

“Sometimes it takes 5 seconds… sometimes it takes an hour. Every time breaks my heart but I’ll never give in,” she added. “If I give in, he will just up the level next time. One day he will learn and grow up to be an incredible adult. Until then, mama will be right by your side helping your every step. So Greyson, hoping one day you will read this and know Mommy never gave up.”