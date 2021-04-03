'Jersey Shore' Star Deena Cortese Reveals 36-Week Baby Bump Photo

✖

Jersey Shore star Deena Nicole Cortese is nearing the end of her pregnancy. On Saturday, she posted a photo to mark the ninth month of her pregnancy by showcasing her growing baby bump. This will be Cortese's second child, as she is already a mom to 2-year-old son Christopher John "CJ" Buckner, whom she shares with her husband, Christopher Buckner.

Cortese posed alongside her son for the photo, which saw the mom and son duo standing in front of a sign that indicates that she's 36 weeks pregnant. She also wore a gorgeous blue dress for the occasion, but noted in her caption that this snap will be the last time that her fans see her in the frock for some time for one particular reason. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation personality also shared that she and her son are all dressed up as she's holding a virtual baby shower on Saturday. The reality star wrote, "We are officially 9 months pregnant ! How handsome does CJ look ..he’s joining mommy today at her small virtual sprinkle this will be the last time I do the “bump” pic in this dress bc I can barely get it on anymore.. also at the point none of my jackets will zip."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deena Nicole Buckner (@deenanicole)

Cortese and her husband first shared that they were expecting their second child in October towards the end of her first trimester. At the time, the mom-to-be wrote that her son will be "the best big brother ever!!!" A few days after they made that announcement, they shared that they were expecting their second son. To announce the exciting news, Cortese shared that they held a low-key Halloween party, during which they enjoyed a cake that read "Boo-y or Ghoul" on it. Once they cut into the cake, they saw the blue coloring, an indication that they were expecting another boy.

Cortese made sure to keep her fans up to date on her pregnancy. In December, she revealed the name that she and Buckner had chosen to give their second born. On Instagram, she posted two photos comparing her current pregnancy to her first one. She revealed in the caption that her second child will be named Cameron Theo Buckner. Adorably enough, she also noted that her son helped her fill in the weekly update sign (which appeared in the background of both photos) that they have been using to showcase how far along she is in her pregnancy.