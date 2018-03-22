The Situation Reveals the Fight That Ended His Friendship With Snooki

Fans of Jersey Shore will remember the massive falling out between Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi during season 5 of the MTV reality show.

The two friends ended up in a screaming match while fighting about Polizzi’s relationship with her now-husband Jionni LaValle. Sorrentino told the house that he and Polizzi had hooked up while she was with LaValle, and she denied the hook-up altogether.

In a preview of the Road to Vacation: Jersey Shore‘s Biggest Blowups special, which airs Thursday, March 22 at 8 p.m. ET, Sorrentino and Jenni “JWoww” Farley watched the old footage from the fight to break it down.

The video can be seen here.

In the clip, Polizzi is screaming at Sorrentino for calling LaValle, which he actually didn’t do.

“I was angry because I didn’t make the call … I wanted to make the call because I felt betrayed by her,” he said. “I was a little bit of a mess … I ruined myself and Nicole’s friendship for five years. I didn’t speak to Nicole for five years, and we just started rekindling our friendship right now. But the force was very strong with OG Sitch right now. Little bit of Young [Darth] Vader right there.”

Since the blow-up, the group has all made up…well, almost. The cast admits they don’t talk to original cast member Angelina Pivarnick, who is seen surprising the cast when she shows up at their Miami home during the upcoming season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is also not returning for the reunion, but is still friends with the rest of the cast, with the exception of ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

As for why Giancola said no to the reunion? It has to do with her ex.

“Everyone’s asking why Sammi’s not doing it. You have to ask her that — I’m not gonna speak for her,” Polizzi said in a December episode of her podcast, It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey. “But Sammi is just in such a happy place that I feel like she doesn’t want to jump back into that drama if it does happen. And being that there was a lot of Ron and Sam drama when we did film, it was just really hard on both of them. So I just think she doesn’t want that anymore.”

Giancolo and Ortiz-Magro dated throughout the show’s run, fighting and making up almost every episode before calling things quits for the final time in 2014. She did return for the group’s road trip reunion special last year, but Ortiz-Magro sat that one out. He is currently expecting a baby with girlfriend Jen Harley.

“But at the same time, we’re just like, it’s gonna be different. We’re all begging her to come back on the show. It’s really up to her,” the 30-year-old said. “Everyone pray that Sammi comes back, because I feel like she might change her mind. So Sam, if you’re listening, come to the show. Like, stop being — stop it. Stop it right now before I spank you.”

Road to Vacation: Jersey Shore’s Biggest Blowups airs on MTV Thursday, March 22, at 8 p.m. ET.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, premieres on Thursday, April 5, on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV