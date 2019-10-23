‘Jersey Shore’: See What’s on Angelina Pivarnick’s Wedding Registry

Angelina Pivarnick and fiancé Chris Larangeira aren’t shying away from the finer things as they draw closer to their Nov. 20 wedding! The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star made sure to go for some seriously pricey items on the couple’s public wedding registry at Bed Bath & Beyond, and we certainly don’t blame her!

The MTV personality and her husband-to-be got engaged in January 2018 with a romantic backyard proposal featuring “I Love You Angelina” written entirely in rose petals.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pivarnick and Larangeira were friends for more than a decade, the reality star told Us Weekly at the time. “We always liked each other,” she said, “but I believe God brought us together at the right time.”

This is Pivarnick’s third engagement but first marriage, having gotten engaged to David Kovacs in 2011 and Louie Gero in 2016.

Keep scrolling to see some of the most interesting items from the happy couple’s extravagant wedding registry at Bed Bath & Beyond:

Styling Products

When it comes to looking good, Jersey Shore fans know Pivarnick pulls out all the stops, from flashy wardrobe to her long dark locks. So it comes as little surprise to see on her registry not one, but two pricey hair styling tools.

The Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler Pivarnick and her husband-to-be are asking for would allow her to curl, wave, smooth and dry her hair with the same tool, but it comes at a hefty price of $549.99.

For another $399.99, Pivarnick has on her registry the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, which uses lower heat to increase shine and decrease frizz.

Here’s to looking fab on her wedding day!

Personalized items

The newlyweds-to-be couldn’t be more ready to embrace their new lives as a married couple, as evidenced by the personalized items on their registry bearing Pivarnick’s married name.

Snuggling up as husband and wife will be even more romantic under the $84.99 personalized Cozy Home Personalized Premium Sherpa Blanket the couple is asking for, emblazoned with “Larangeira” and whimsical leaf design.

And the days leading up to their big wedding will stay bright in their memories with the Lenox Devotion bedazzled frame, which for $72.99 shows off a wedding invitation and photo from the day of their nuptials, all under an engraving of the couple’s names and wedding date.

Kitchenware

No one is bigger on embracing a massive Italian feast than the Jersey Shore crew, and it looks like Pivarnick and Larangeira are ready to take on a bit of old school cooking with the cookware they’re asking for on their registry.

Starting with a high-quality essential set of Rachael Ray Hard Anodized Nonstick 12-Piece Cookware Set, the couple will be able to tackle all their cooking needs and then throw their materials in the dishwasher, all for $173.99.

Looks like there’s some delicious breads and casseroles coming out of the couple’s house as well, with them asking for a French White 18-Piece Bakeware Set from CorningWare for $79.99 and a Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware Set for $99.99.

Kitchen Gadgets

Just because they’re carrying on the Italian tradition in the kitchen doesn’t mean Pivarnick and her beau aren’t open to some new-school gadgets to kick things up a notch in the kitchen.

Perfect for cooking in bulk, then freezing, the couple is asking for the FoodSaver FM3600 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer System, which for $169.99 would allow them to extend the life of their fresh foods in the fridge and freezer to decrease waste.

Those tough mornings after a night out with the Shore crew will be made a whole lot more pleasant with the couple’s requested Combination Espresso & Drip Coffee Machine by De’Longhi, which for $269.99 can make all the fancy coffee drinks that make a hangover just a little more bearable.

Party Time

When it is time to get down with friends, Pivarnick and Larangeira will be totally set to entertain with the things they have on their registry!

Kicking things off with a cocktail made with the Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker, the couple will be able to make all sorts of fun frozen drinks from the $129.99 gift. And for drinks that already come in the can, the couple is making the most of their refrigerator space by asking for a $179.99 Whirlpool mini fridge that can fit just about anywhere to decrease the distance between guest and drink.

Comfy Cozy

When it gets time to call it a night, Pivarnick and her new husband will have the coziest bedroom around with the comfy products they’re asking for ahead of their wedding.

Bringing a bit of new life to their mattress with a $149.99 Authentic Comfort Breathable Memory Foam Mattress Topper, the couple will be able to keep their backs in peak form without getting smothered with stifling traditional mattress toppers.

Keeping warm during the Jersey winters is tough, but Pivarnick and Larangeira will be more than OK bedding down under the n-a-p Heated Blanket from Brookstone, which for $179.99 allows dual-zone temperature control so everyone has their perfect heat level.

Powder Room

The luxury doesn’t stop in the bedroom, with Pivarnick asking for some stylish additions for their bathroom, including a Old Hollywood-reminiscent Modern Marketing Vista Vanity and Mirror. For $319.99, Pivarnick will be able to feel her inner diva as she prepares for the day in perfect lighting.

Stepping out of the bath will be more comfortable than ever for the newlyweds, who are asking for a $159.99 Monroe Turkish Cotton Towel Set by Enchante Home, which add a plush touch to the everyday task of bathing.

Home Decor

While Pivarnick and her husband certainly have their home mostly furnished ahead of the wedding, the engaged couple is looking to add a few new statement pieces to their decor when it comes to their wedding date.

Adding to their outside set-up, the couple will be able to have plenty of late-night conversations and dinners at the $250.99 3-Piece Odette Bistro Set from Abbyson Living perfect for those warm New Jersey nights.

As for inside, the pair will have plenty of counter space for cooking and entertaining with the $337.99 Crosley Rolling Kitchen Cart and Island, which adds plenty of versatility to their home.

Congratulations to the Jersey Shore couple on their upcoming wedding, and here’s to bringing home some seriously sweet presents.

Photo credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic