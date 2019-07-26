‘Jersey Shore’: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Slams Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley as ‘Fake’ for Not Discussing Divorce

While everyone else was having fun with Mike “The Sutation” Sorrentino’s bachelor party in Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro continued to criticize Jenni “JWoww” Farley for not wanting to discuss her divorce with him. Farley filed for divorce from Roger Mathews in September and did not want to talk about it with her co-stars.

This week’s Family Vacation picked up where last week’s left off, with the group still enjoying some time away from home at Stony Creek Ranch in Lake George, New York. Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and everyone else planned a surprise bachelor party for Sorrentino, who would go on to marry Lauren Pesce on Nov. 1. Pesce showed up to surprise Sorrentino during the fun.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, the second plot of the hour had Ortiz-Magro try desperately to get Farley to open up. His belief is that if everyone else in the group likes to discuss their personal struggles, Farley should too. But in one scene, Farley just walked away from Ortiz-Magro when he asked her about it.

“We are family, we’re roommates, we bounce off of each other. We’re here to support each other. When I was going through s—, everyone was so worried and they wanted to talk about it,” Ortiz-Magro said, referring to his issues with estranged girlfriend Jen Harley, which has been a major story on Family Vacation.

“So why isn’t everyone worried about Jenni going through a divorce? We all know stuff about each other and it just seems like everyone just wants to put my s— out there, but at the same time, ignore Jenni and what she’s going through out of respect,” he told the camera. “It just shows that there’s a lack of respect that they have for me and my life, because when s— was going on with me and Jen, everyone wanted to talk about it. I was their entertainment.”

Since Farley wouldn’t talk about it, Ortiz-Magro found Angelina Pivarnick’s ear to complain to.

“How do you deal with someone that’s f—ing fake and not in touch with their emotions and not communicative? I get it,” Ortiz-Magro said of his relationship with Mathews. “That’s why me and Roger are so close. Because we’ve been dealing with the same person, where it’s like, we’re not asking for much, we’re just asking for real-life emotion. It’s the worst thing ever to be with someone and not know how they feel. You might as well f— be with a f— corpse.”

Pivarnick thought the only reason why Ortiz-Magro was concerned about this is because of his own issues with Harley.

“I feel like a lot goes on in Ron’s head,” Pivarnick told the camera. “I feel like he’s going through a lot, him and baby mama, and he’s got to fix things right now in his relationship.”

Ortiz-Magro accused Farley of behaving like “everything in her life is peaches and gravy” and would rather judge someone else’s relationship than discuss her own.

“All the bad memories that I had to go through are a joke to everybody else,” he said. “That’s not real friendship, and I know what real friends are.”

Farley filed for divorce from Mathews in early September after almost three years of marriage. They are parents to two children, Greyson and Meilani. In a previous episode this season, Farley told a friend Mathews had a “nervous breakdown” when Greyson was diagnosed with autism.



Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Getty Images