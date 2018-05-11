‘Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reportedly Back with Ex Jen Harley After Photo Surfaces

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was spotted out and about with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley and their 1-month-old daughter amid a crazy month for the former couple, sparking speculation that they may have gotten back together.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast member and Harley were spotted pushing Ariana Sky in a stroller Wednesday in Las Vegas while window shopping in Caesars Place. It’s possible that rather than hitting it off, the two simply could have been carrying out their co-parenting duties.

“They are on speaking terms and things are better than anyone could ever expect a couple days [after their breakup],” a source told Us Weekly shortly after the couple broke up in April following a brutal fight on social media. “They have to be in order to co-parent. Ronnie’s main priority is his daughter and that’s all he is concerned about at at the moment — that she’s in the best situation.”

Following the social media bickering that escalated into a physical confrontation, Ortiz-Magro apologized in a statement.

“I want to apologize to my family, friends and fans. This is a private matter that should have never been made public. I remain focused on my daughter and she is my number one priority,” he said in a social media statement posted in April.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley, who had been dating for a little over a year before they split, welcomed their first child together April 3, just prior to the premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The MTV reboot showed a darker side of the couple’s relationship.

In last week’s episode of the reality series, Ortiz-Magro panicked as Harley prepared to visit the Miami house, “spiraling” after admitting he “crossed the line” by locking himself in the bathroom with a woman he brought home from the club.

“It’s going to be hard to fix the damage that I’ve caused,” he admitted in last week’s episode. “I’m not happy right now. I’ve got to deal with this s—, this regret. It’s more of a disappointment in myself. … I feel guilt. I disrespected Jen, and it doesn’t feel good because I’ve done it before with Sam and I keep saying I’ve grown up, but have I really?”

So when Harley asked her boyfriend’s fellow Jersey Shore roommates if he had been “good” in Thursday’s episode, things got majorly awkward when they refused to answer the question with any real certitude.

Later, when Harley and Ortiz-Magro were out to dinner, the Jersey Shore personality was sweating bullets as he was interrogated about being in the Jacuzzi with women from the club.

But he decided in the end not to tell her the truth about his behavior, saying he didn’t want to start anything with her while in Miami. It was then that he expressed doubt about being with her at all.

“We’re together, you have my kid, but I don’t know… Are we going to make it? Are we not going to make it?” he asked the cameras, later saying with more confidence, “I know I do the right thing for Jen. I don’t want to be with somebody for the night, I want to be with somebody, I want to share memories with somebody, I want to grow and have a future with someone.”

The two broke up after going in on each other in social media, with Ortiz-Magro calling the mother of his child a “h—” and she retaliating with claims that he is a “coke head.”

Since then, the MTV personality apologized for airing the couple’s dirty laundry on social media, and the two have been working to co-parent their baby.

“Ronnie’s been doing better. He’s been going to the gym, working on himself,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “And things with Jen have been pretty calm, surprisingly. It’s getting a lot better.”

“They are trying to work things out and co-parent,” the source added. “They’re splitting time with the baby and just want her to have the best life. He just wants to do the right thing for his daughter.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.