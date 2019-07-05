‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Looks Happy With Girlfriend Jen Harley After Couple Reunites

Jersey Shore personality, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is looking happy and healthy in a new set of snapshots shared to social media on the Fourth of July following a very bumpy past few months with estranged ex, Jen Harley.

On Thursday, Harley took to Instagram to share a set of photos with the couple’s daughter, Ariana Sky Magro sporting a patriotic filter. In the second image, Harley can be seen hugging the 33-year-old MTV star as she gets up on her tippy-toes for the sweet moment.

“Happy Fourth of July!” Harley captioned the images alongside a string of emojis, including the U.S. flag, sparks and dynamite.

The couple has been spending more and more time together in these past few months for the sake of their infant daughter, and fans chimed in with support for the often unstable couple, encouraging them to work through their relationship drama.

“From the insta pics you two are in such a great place,” one fan wrote. “It’s amazing to see what y’all have overcome and to still be in love.”

“I love when you guys are doing good,” wrote another.

“Your (sic) literally amazing and sooooooooooooooooo beautiful,” added one fan. “[I’ve] loved you from the beginning! You never appeared to be as crazy as the show tried to make you out to be to me becuz in all reality all females go crazy over their man they just don’t express it like you and that’s admirable.”

The couple began making changes to their dynamic this past March, when Ortiz-Magro reunited with Harley to celebrate their daughter. The sweet tot has remained a constant for the couple, especially Ortiz-Magro who told the publication this past February that his daughter “saved” him following a rehab stint.

“If I’m not taking care of myself, I can’t take care of my daughter. I can’t take care of my family. That’s something that I’ve always thrived off of,” the Jersey Shore star said. “That little girl is like my guardian angel. I say to this day, she saved my life. I think, without her, I don’t think I would’ve taken this step, because what would I have to lose?”

The MTV personality goes on to say he is a “father” and “role model,” and needs to constantly remember that.

“She’s getting older. She’s not getting younger. She’s getting older, and she’s getting smarter and smarter,” Ortiz-Magro added, later explaining that he will be honest with her about his time in rehab when she gets older.

“I feel like it’s something that she needs to know. I’m going to be very open with her when she grows up. I want us to have that friendship,” he admitted. “I want her to be able to come talk to me. Also a reason why I did this [was] because I want to be able to listen to people and be able to not react. I want her to be like, ‘OK, well I can talk to my father about this. I can tell him this without him getting crazy like most dads do.’ I pray that we do have that bond when she gets older.”