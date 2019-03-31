‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Celebrates Daughter’s First Birthday With Estranged Ex Jen Harley

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro might not have the most stable relationship with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, but that doesn’t mean they can’t put any tumultuous feelings aside for their daughter.

The former couple got together on Saturday to celebrate the first birthday of their daughter, Ariana.

Harley shared several photos and videos as part of her Instagram story according to Us Weekly, featuring the Jersey Shore crew behind-the-scenes.

The clips seem to capture the couple in good spirits. Ortiz-Magro’s brother is shown in one of the clips, cracking jokes and making Harley laugh out. Another clip shows Ortiz-Magro’s grandma and aunt, who she refers to affectionately as “RonRon’s family.”

It’s the second time in a week that the couple was spotted together. Harley shared more videos of the pair with their daughter at a party with Ariana. The clips show Ortiz-Magro and Harley playing around with their daughter, while another shows the proud papa helping to fix the baby’s dress.

Saturday’s party features more of the same and even includes a little jesting from Harley towards her ex, asking if why he’s so nervous as Ariana rides around in a tiny pink car.

The heartwarming clips are a far better sight than what we got around New Year’s Eve, where the couple had a fight that led to their latest breakup.

Before that, it was a long and twisting journey since the pair started dating in July 2017. The pair were on and off through cheating allegations, Harley’s arrest for domestic battery, and Ortiz-Magro’s stint in rehab. The Jersey Shore star credits his daughter with helping to turn his life around after that moment.

“If I’m not taking care of myself, I can’t take care of my daughter. I can’t take care of my family. That’s something that I’ve always thrived off of, “Ortiz-Magro admitted to Us Weekly in February. “That little girl is like my guardian angel. I say to this day, she saved my life. I think, without her, I don’t think I would’ve taken this step, because what would I have to lose?”

There is no indication that the couple has decided to get back together at this point, but it could be the father’s insistence at being a good “role model” for his daughter that is helping to heal their divisions.

It is certainly quite the turnaround for a couple that was lobbing legal charges and social media comments at each other to kick off 2019.