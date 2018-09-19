‘Jersey Shore’ Star Pauly D Not Opposed to Becoming ‘The Bachelor’

Colton Underwood who? Jersey Shore star Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio would be down to star in The Bachelor, he told Us Weekly this week.

When asked how he would feel about trying to find love on the ABC reality dating show, Pauly replied, “I would, yeah. Why not? I mean, I like documenting my life, doing it on television. So, why not? It’d be dope.”

Until Chris Harrison comes knocking, the MTV personality said he would be ready to settle down “with the right person,” despite his past relationships with exes like Aubrey O’Day not working out. (He also shares 5-year-old daughter Amabella with ex Amanda Markert).

The couple met on E!’s Famously Single, and dated from February 2016 to June 2017, which the Danity Kane singer caused her to feel “tortured” in an interview with Us earlier this week.

Despite the harsh words, Pauly D told the publication, “I’m happy right now. I hope she’s happy now too. I want everybody to win.”

The former couple is currently filming season 11 of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, which he said was enlightening.

“What I learned about myself is that I need to listen to the signs right off the bat, in the beginning, the signs are there, listen to them. And it’s like your gut, I would say go with my gut. My gut said to stay away, I should have,” he said.

He’s also trying to get back out in the dating pool, a difficult task for the Las Vegas DJ.

“I meet a lot of people all the time. But they’re in and out of my life, like immediately,” he explained. “Nobody really stays there, but maybe I’m to blame for that ’cause I’m literally in a different state every day.”

In the meantime, he joked that he’s “looking for the right one” and “having fun with the wrong ones.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET. Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.