'Jersey Shore' Star Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis: 'This is Super Scary'

Former Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi had a difficult Valentine's Day. The reality TV veteran said she was diagnosed with the coronavirus and has been isolated in her room since she tested positive. She experienced several symptoms before getting tested and still feels groggy. The rest of her family tested negative. Polizzi, 33, and husband Jionni LaValle, 33, are parents to Lorenzo, 8, Giovanna, 6, and Angelo, 1.

"Happy Valentine’s Day! This ones a bit different....I have Covid. I’ve been isolated in my room since I found out. My family & I have been super cautious & careful, so this is super scary," Polizzi wrote, alongside a photo of herself with a bouquet of flowers. Snooki said it first felt like she had a "bad sinus cold," with a headache, stuffy nose, and mild cough. She began feeling "super tired" and slept all day, which inspired her to get tested.

"Today I just feel groggy. I ended up losing my taste and smell last night. It’s fricken weird. I had a greasy cheese pizza & couldn’t taste a damn thing. WHAT A SIN," Polizzi continued. Since the rest of her family tested negative for the virus, she isolated herself in her bedroom. She woke up Sunday morning to find chocolates and flowers thrown on her floor. "Still showing my quarantine ass Love on Valentine’s Day," Polizzi wrote. "Appreciate all of your concerns, but I am ok! Please stay safe everyone."

Later, Polizzi elaborated further on her experience in a series of Instagram Story videos. She assured her fans she is "fine" and "OK" while speaking through a facemask. She said she was using several over-the-counter medicines to stop her symptoms, including a container of VapoRub she had by her side. None of these helped at first, so she got tested. "My kids and my husband are negative," Polizzi said. "I am positive, in my room and today I just feel tired. I feel like I ran a marathon, but I'm OK. I think the worst part is not being able to taste right now because I had a pizza last night and I couldn't even taste it."

Later, she thanked fans for their messages of support and said she was "so sorry" that many are going through the same thing she is. She also shared a photo of a pillow with LaValle's face printed on it that she was hugging. In her most recent video, she showed off a valentine Giovanna made for her, including a drawing of their family.

Polizzi left the Jersey Shore franchise after the Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 finale aired in June 2019. However, she could not stay from television for long as she hosted discovery+'s Beach Cabana Royale. She remains close to her Jersey Shore co-stars though, even having a sleepover with Jenny "JWoww" Farley and her family late last month.