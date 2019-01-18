‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino to Be Released From Prison on Friday the 13th

Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino will reportedly be released from prison on Friday the 13th.

According to The Blast, The Bureau of Federal Prisons has announced that the 37-year-old reality TV star’s official release date will be Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

Sorrentino has only been behind bars for a few days, but his wife Lauren Pesce has shared that he is doing well and is very grateful to all of his fans for their support.

“Hi everyone, it’s Lauren. Mike would like to thank all of his fans worldwide for the unbelievable outpouring of love & support. We speak everyday & he’s doing great,” 34-year-old Pesce wrote in a series of tweets earlier this week.

“He received thousands of letters, he won’t be able to respond to everyone but wanted to express his gratitude to each and every one of you,” she added. “Thank you from both of us; it is truly heartwarming to have this support during this time. Lots of Love, Michael & Lauren Sorrentino.”

Ahead of Sorrentino’s eight-month prison stay, Pesce posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram and included a heart-warming caption.

“So proud to call this incredible man my husband. Just found this pic from Lake Tahoe the year we got back together in 2013. To the strongest man I know, I love you endlessly, see you soon honey #FreeSitch,” she wrote.

Sorrentino was sentenced in October 2018, with he and Pesce later taking their vows in November of the same year.

“Mike accepts the courts decision and looks forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce and moving forward together after serving his sentence. He anticipates to come back stronger as an individual and couple in the same healthy mind set that he has had for the last 3 years. He and Lauren are both so thankful for everyone’s support and prayers!” a rep for Sorrentino told Us Weekly at the time.

In addition to assuring Pesce that he is doing well, it was also recently revealed that Sorrention’s first meal in prison was steak.