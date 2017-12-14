‘Jersey Shore’ Announces It’s Back in Jwoww Style

Jersey Shore is back and ready for a family vacation.

Cant wait #jerseyshore A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Dec 12, 2017 at 9:39am PST

On Wednesday, Jwoww took to Instagram to make the official announcement and tease the upcoming revival in true Jersey Shore fashion. Posting a picture of the cast crowded together, the former Jersey Shore cast member captioned it “Cant wait #jerseyshore.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her post was met with excitement from fans, who immediately began commenting with strings of emojis because they’re too excited for words. Those who could find their voice through their excitement rebounded with “OMG!! I can’t wait!!” and “oh boy oh boy.”

News of the revival first broke last month when MTV made the announcement during the premiere episode of Floribama Shore, a spin-off of Jersey Shore, and while little was information was given about the revival from the short clip, more information has surfaced since.

The multi-episode revival, set to air sometime in 2018, will feature original cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “Jwoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Snooki, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. It’s also been speculated that the show will focus on the group and their families and won’t feature any of the old drama that was rampant in the original series.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will premiere in 2018.