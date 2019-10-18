‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Shades Ex Zach Carpinello and Angelina Pivarnick Over Flirting Scandal

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is casting doubt on Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-star Angelina Pivarnick‘s version of what went down between her and Farley’s ex-boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello. The MTV star shot back at Pivarnick on Twitter after she wrote that her flirty interaction with Carpinello was “a joke.”

“When I asked about a threesome everyone knew it was a joke,” Pivarnick, 33, tweeted. “I even knocked on their door and was laughing that scene was after the pool and after the fight him and I had. I never had a threesome in my life and I sure as hell wouldn’t want one at 33 years old.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After seeing Pivarnick’s post, Farley, 33, fired back, “Oh OK that makes sense. Glad what you did was a joke, and you grinding on him was a joke … and you kissing him was a joke … BUT when he joked back, you made it seem like he was a creep and destroyed him in interview. Got it. Makes total sense now.”

She also responded to a follower who mentioned that she shouldn’t be mad at just Pivarnick. “Who said I’m not mad at both [Pivarnick and Carpinello]?” the mom of two wrote. “Both are idiots but they instigated each other … only difference is Angelina gets to talk about it on the show … like you were that uncomfortable tell me … don’t tell others and text me how much fun it was.”

During Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Pivarnick said that she was hurt by the allegations that she kissed Carpinello, 24. “The lies about me kissing 24 [Carpinello] are so upsetting, because this is something that has really been taking a toll on me, on my fiancé and on our relationship,” she said on the show. “I don’t think the girls know the severity of how bad this can actually get for me and my relationship. Right now, I just feel like nobody has my back.”

Farley broke up with Carpinello after last week’s episode aired, showing him getting flirty with Pivarnick at a Las Vegas club. He grabbed Pivarnick’s behind while Farley was passed out and unaware of what exactly happened until last week’s episode aired.

“I just think [Zack] is creepy,” Pivarnick told the cameras on Thursday’s episode. “If you’re in a relationship with somebody, you don’t go ahead and grab another girl. I don’t care if it was my side, I don’t care if it was my a–, it’s just weird altogether.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.