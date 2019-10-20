‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Back Together After Dramatic Split

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her ex-boyfriend Zack Carpinello are reportedly back together after the couple was spotted at the Universal Studios theme park in Orlando, Florida over the weekend. Farley previously broke up with Carpinello after the Oct. 10 Jersey Shore Family Vacation episode showed him getting handsy with Angelina Pivarnick in Las Vegas. Farley wrote on Instagram that she felt “disrespected” by Carpinello and Pivarnick after the incident aired.

On Friday and Saturday, Farley and Carpinello posted videos at Universal Studios attractions. Us Weekly confirmed the couple were at the resort together.

“Jenni and Zack spent the day Saturday at Universal Studios in Orlando. They are trying to work things out,” an insider told E! News.

Another source also told Entertainment Tonight the couple is back together. However, neither of them have referenced the reported reconciliation on their social media pages.

Carpinello and Farley’s relationship fell apart after after Pivarnick watched the Oct. 10 episode and saw Carpinello grabbing Pivarnick’s behind while she was passed out. Farley made it sound as if they were broken up for good in an strongly-worded Instagram note.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me,” Farley wrote at the time. “For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Hours later, Carpinello posted an apology to Farley and Pivarnick for his behavior.

“I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to her every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart,” he wrote. “I will make certain that nothing like this ever happen[s] again, in any way regardless of the outcome.”

In the Oct. 17 episode, Farley accused Pivarnick of kissing Carpinello during the drunken night at a Las Vegas club. Pivarnick insisted this was not true and broke out into tears. The accusations took a toll on Pivarnick, who feared they might impact her relationship with fiance Chris Larangeira.

“The lies about me kissing 24 are so upsetting, because this is something that has really been taking a toll on me, on my fiancé and on our relationship,” she said. “I don’t think the girls know the severity of how bad this can actually get for me and my relationship. Right now, I just feel like nobody has my back.”

“Who said I’m not mad at both? Both are idiots but they instigated each other… only difference is Angelina gets to talk about it on the show… like if you were that uncomfortable tell me.. don’t tell others and text me how much fun it was,” Farley tweeted after the Oct. 17 episode aired.

Farley was previously married to Roger Mathews, with whom she shares Meilaini, 5, and Greyson, 3.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Getty Images