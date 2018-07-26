‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 2 Teaser Revealed

After the success of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation‘s first season this year, the reboot of the MTV show is returning for round two, with the show’s second season set to premiere on August 23.

The first season of the show saw original Jersey Shore cast members Deena Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino reunite in Miami for a vacation, while the second season will take place in Las Vegas.

A teaser clip for the upcoming season sees Ortiz-Magro holding a crying baby, presumably his new daughter Ariana with ex Jen Harley, Cortese telling Polizzi she’s pregnant and Guadagnino getting slapped by an unknown woman.

The teaser ends with a pair of clasped hands standing in front of a man who proclaims, “Mr. and Mrs. Pauly D,” though judging by the fact that both sets of hands look extremely masculine and said “wedding” is being helmed by an Elvis impersonator, it’s likely the nuptials aren’t exactly the real thing.

The clip also proclaimed that “S— gets real,” though the full extent of that realness likely won’t be seen until the show premieres.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Guadagnino revealed that the cast was already filming the second season and that it will be “even crazier” than the first.

“I can tell you it does not disappoint,” the self-proclaimed “Keto Guido” said of the upcoming season. “If anything, it’s even crazier. Mark my words. It’s even crazier. Miami looked like a merry-go-round and friendly little adventure compared to what is happening on this next season.”

Guadagnino added that the cast’s unfiltered nature is totally natural and that their years of experience have taught them how to act when the camera is on.

“We know what to do now. We’re pros,” he said. “And when I say pros I don’t mean that we got there and faking things. When I say pros, I’m saying we know how to be ourselves in front of a camera.

“A lot of people who are new at reality shows,” the 30-year-old continued. “They probably go on there and act like a character they think they should be. Whereas we have been doing it for a long time, we’re immune to the cameras. We don’t even pay attention to them and do our thing. We know we have limited time with each other, and we’re going to get the biggest bang out of it. As we are doing these reboots, it’s like getting crazier and crazier. We’re veterans. We just know what to do.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will return with a two-hour premiere and has the potential to lead MTV to even more ratings success.

Deadline shares that the show’s first season propelled the network to its highest third quarter primetime ratings average among the 18-34 demographic (Live+3) since 2011, which was when the original Jersey Shore was at the peak of its popularity.

