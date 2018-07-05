‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Celebrates Pregnancy With ‘First Bump Pic’

Deena Cortese can’t wait to be a mama! The Jersey Shore star is sharing pictures of her baby bump just two days after she announced she was expecting her first child with husband Christopher Buckner.

In a photo Cortese shared on Instagram Wednesday, the MTV star cradles her tiny baby bump in form-fitting blue dress, looking glowing as she reveals she is 14 weeks along.

“Excited to share our pregnancy journey with all of you!!” she captioned the photo. “Our first bump pic [blue heart emoji] don’t worry I won’t post bump pics every single week! [Laugh out loud] but this is the first!!”

Zooming in on the chalkboard behind her, Cortese revealed that she’s feeling “tired but excited” during this part of her pregnancy and is craving fruit, candy and ice pops while her baby is as big as a large lemon.

Her Jersey Shore co-stars were more than happy to cheer on the mom-to-be in the comment section.

“STOP MY LITTLE BUMP,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote in the comments. “I am so fricken happy for you my meatball. I love you.”

The couple announced earlier in the week they were expecting a little boy, to be named Christopher John.

“Chris and I decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans! Now that we are safely into our second trimester…us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world our little family is growing!” she shared on social media. “We have a sweet little boy on the way! “

She added, “We are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness. December can’t come soon enough! Daddy and mommy can’t wait to meet you Christopher John. You are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!”

Cortese had mentioned in the most recent season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation that she was looking forward to having kids with Buckner after tying the knot in October 2017.

She will be the fifth member of the Jersey Shore cast to take on the role of parenthood, with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro becoming parents in the last few years since the original run of Jersey Shore on MTV.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently filming its second season, so we can’t wait to see her pregnancy journey play out on TV.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2 premieres in August 2018 on MTV.