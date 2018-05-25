‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Makes Her Shocking Return

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation got an extra dose of drama with the return of the Rob Kardashian of Staten Island — Angelina Pivarnick.

The original Jersey Shore cast member was almost universally despised by her roommates during the first two seasons of the MTV show, brawling physically with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and getting into one of the show’s most iconic fights with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, during which he called her a “dirty little hamster.” In season 3, she was replaced by Deena Cortese, who also is appearing on the show’s reboot.

So it’s only fitting that during Thursday’s episode of the reboot, as a test of The Situation’s sobriety, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio decided to call Angelina up and invite her down to Miami to reunite with her roomies.

“Oh man, that’s a prank on all of us,” Ronnie Ortiz-Magro told his friend upon hearing of the nefarious plot, later adding, “I don’t think Pauly really thought this through. That’s why he’s a DJ.”

Vinny Guadagnino compared the plan to “setting off fireworks inside the house,” but said he was down to see everyone’s reaction.

It’s clear that The Situation didn’t see any of this coming, so when he opened the door to a suitcase-holding Angelina, his eyes got wide as dinner plates.

“Oh yeah, you think I’m a dirty little hamster?” she asked the stunned Mike, who just kept saying, “Who sent you here?” before running away.

Once he regained his composure, Mike responded, “I didn’t even know you were alive!” before deciding to let bygones by bygones eight years after their big blow-up. The two even talked through a recent tabloid article, in which Angelina said The Situation was less-than-gifted below the belt, despite never having having slept with him.

“Who is Mike and what have you done with him? Because holy…” Angelina said.

“Pauly. Dude. This is one of the craziest pranks I ever seen,” Mike told the cameras.

But what will the women of the house think when they return from their girl’s weekend? Fans will have to tune into next week’s episode to see.

Angelina left the show during season one after missing work post-hookup. As for why she left a second time, Angelina told the Us Weekly, “Enough was enough. I couldn’t take the abuse anymore,” and she wanted to head back home to people who “really love me for who I am — so I’m just going to leave and be with those people.”

She went on to say that she “was definitely bullied” and was the one “that everybody blamed for everything.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV