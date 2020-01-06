‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Claps Back at Claims of Plastic Surgery After Fans Notice New Look

Angelina Pivarnick is clapping back at claims she has undergone plastic surgery on her face after the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star’s new photo had fans commenting on how different she looks. After sharing a photo Friday of her makeup look from a master class she streamed to fans, Pivarnick was annoyed to see people in the comments speculating about surgical procedures she could have undergone.

“Ohh s—! This is NOT the same face from when you came back to the shore,” one follower wrote. “Yikes, easy on the plastic surgery girl!!!”

Pivarnick was quick to respond with a staunch denial of going under the knife, as well as chiding the person for being rude on her account: “It’s called makeup. I would never go on someone’s page and comment f—d up stuff. Get a life. I will do as I please.”

She also clapped back at a follower who similarly commented, “Don’t do anything else to your face.”

“Ummmm don’t do anything to your d okay lol,” she responded. “Don’t tell me what to do.”

Pivarnick has a lot to celebrate in her life outside of social media, having married husband Chris Larangeira in a stunning November ceremony.

“Two weeks married [Larangeira] my love .. We def need a total redo of this day for many reasons,” she wrote on Instagram soon after her wedding day. “I love u and your companionship.”

Photo credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty