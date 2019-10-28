‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Celebrates Bridal Shower With Deena Cortese Amid Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Feud

Angelina Pivernick is getting ready to ring in her wedding to fiancé Chris Larangeira with some of her favorite ladies by her side. As the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star celebrated her bridal shower at the Historic Old Bermuda Inn in Staten Island, New York, Saturday, co-star Deena Cortese was there to wish her well, although Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi were noticably absent amid their ongoing tension over Farley’s boyfriend, Zack Carpinello.

The reality star shared a photo of her bridal party, including Cortese, to Instagram, sharing her appreciation for the women who have stood by her side in the caption.

“My lovely bridesmaids and maid of honor,” she wrote. “Thank you for such a special day today. I wouldn’t of done it without you guys.”

Pivarnick and Larangeira broke the news of their engagement in January 2018 after a romantic, rose petal-filled proposal. The two may have only dated for a year before deciding to tie the knot, but knew each other for 14 years before they decided to make their relationship romantic, with Pivarnick previously being engaged to David Kovacs in 2011 and Louie Gero in 2016.

As her November wedding approaches, Pivarnick is embroiled in some serious drama with Farley after Carpinello was caught on camera grabbing her butt during a night out with the Shore crew in Las Vegas. Farley claims the incident was the result of a mutual flirtation, writing on Instagram after the episode aired that she was not aware of what had happened until watching it back.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” she wrote. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”

“For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line(sic) that will forever haunt me,” she added. “My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Farley and Carpinello may have split after the episode, but appear to be back together, having been spotted out on a romantic weekend together after reports of their reconciliation.

The two Jersey Shore castmates don’t appear to have made up, however, nearly getting into a physical altercation on Thursday’s episode of Family Vacation, which prompted Polizzi to storm off twice after being accused of being a “mean girl” by backing up her bestie.

