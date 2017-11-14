‘Jersey Shore’ Alum Ronnie Magro Is off the Market

In an interview with In Touch earlier this week, reality TV star Ronnie Magro revealed that he is once again in a committed relationship.

“I actually have a girlfriend right now. We’ve been together for almost — a little bit now. It’s been longer than most of my relationships… No high-profile this time. It’s super low-profile,” he said.

Magro’s “high-profile” romantic life has included an eight year relationship with Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, one of his co-stars on MTV‘s Jersey Shore, as well as a long-term stint with Malika Haqq, friend of the Kardashians, on E!‘s Famously Single. In the interview, Magro spoke fondly of both of them, but differentiated those relationships from his current one.

“[Sam] always will be a part of my life,” he said, “I was with her for eight years, it’s what it is.” In terms of Malika, he was a little more dodgy.

“We were both looking for something and we found it with each other and realized that it just didn’t work out and we went our own separate ways. People break up all the time. It’s Hollywood,” Magro said.

Announcing that he was off the market was a bold move for Magro, as he makes a bid for the next season of Dancing With The Stars. Hopefully the intrigue of his mysterious girlfriend will outweigh the disappointment of all his admirers.

In his interview with In Touch, Magro expressed his high hopes for the show. He listed all his friends and co-stars who have appeared on it and how highly they spoke of their experiences.

“You see people at the beginning… like how they just shed themselves like snakes. They open up and it’s like therapy almost,” he said.