Jeremy Vuolo Calls Wife Jinger (Duggar) ‘Staggeringly Beautiful’ in Anniversary Message

A year after Jeremy Vuolo tied the knot with Jinger Duggar, the Counting On couple appears to be more in love than ever.

Under a black and white shot of Jeremy and Jinger holding hands while touching foreheads, the former pro soccer player gushed over his bride.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“To say she’s the woman of my dreams would not quite capture it seeing as, even in my dreams, I️ never could have imagined a woman so staggeringly beautiful, genuinely lovable, and sincerely Christlike as my dear Jinger,” he captioned the photo. “This year has been the best of my life. I️ love you, [Jinger Vuolo], and always will.”

Up Next: Jinger (Duggar) and Jeremy Vuolo Take the Next Big Step in Their Relationship



Jinger and Jeremy wed last year in a massive ceremony officiated by Jeremy’s father at the Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs Arkansas.

Since then, the two have had fans talking over the fact Jinger has yet to get pregnant like family tradition dictates.

Jinger’s family are conservative independent Baptists and prioritize pregnancy for married women.

The two did just purchase their first house, however, and have been living happily in Laredo, Texas.