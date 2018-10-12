Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Reveals She Almost Left Husband Roger Once Before Filing for Divorce

Jenni “JWoww” Farley may have only just filed for divorce from husband Roger Mathews in September, but in Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, she dropped a bomb about another low point in their relationship.

The confession came when co-star Angelina Pivarnick confessed to the other women in the house that she had been struggling in her relationship with fiancé Chris Larangeira over her being in the house with Vinny Guadagnino, with whom she had sex with once years ago.

“That’s like, a masculine thing,” Farley said. “His fiancée is in a house with dudes that are single. It’s a whole insecurity thing. No man is secure in this type of s—, it’s just not a thing. We’ve all been there.”

“Still going through it,” added Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, of her husband Jionni LaValle, whom she married in 2014.

“Same,” Farley said. “Mine almost led to divorce, so.”

She didn’t go any further about the drama that almost caused the couple to split, but it’s possible it could be the same issue could be what led to the “irreconcilable differences” she cited in her September divorce filing.

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” the court documents read, as per the Asbury Park Press.

Farley hasn’t addressed the divorce publicly, but Mathews has vowed to win back his wife in an impassioned Instagram video.

“My wife filed for divorce, it’s true,” he said, adding, “I don’t blame her. There’s no cheating or any dumb s— or any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into… and [it was] not a good one.”

Mathews also detailed his plan to “win back” his partner of eight years and the wife of his two children, 4-year-old daughter Meilani and 2-year-old son Greyson.

“Here’s what’s also true: I’m not done fighting,” he said. “I’m gonna win my wife back; I’m gonna win her affection back; I’m gonna win her love back. I have no intentions of being a single dad.”

“We’re in counseling so there is hope,” continued Mathews, who said, “It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Roger Mathews