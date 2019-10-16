Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Ex, Zack Carpinello, Shares ‘Strength’ Message After Flirting Scandal

After Jenni “JWoww” Farley called things off her with boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, following his handsy flirting with Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-star Angelina Pivarnick in last week’s episode, the 24-year-old is relying on “strength” and an “indomitable will” to get through the tough time. On Tuesday, Carpinello took to Twitter to share a video of himself lifting weights, as first reported by Us Weekly, sharing a quote from Mahatma Gandhi alongside the black and white footage.

Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will. -Mahatma Gandhi pic.twitter.com/PntkpYS8CO — Zack Clayton Carpinello (@ZackCarpinello) October 15, 2019

Things certainly have shifted for the wrestler since Thursday’s episode of the MTV series after he was shown wrapping his arm around Pivarnick and touching her legs while Farley was out for the count at a Las Vegas club where the crew was partying. Not long after the episode aired, Farley took to Instagram to express her hurt at the betrayal from her longtime co-star and boyfriend of almost a year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” she wrote. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”

Farley continued, “For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Carpinello apologized for his actions not long after on his own social media, writing, “I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for. Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well.”

He continued, “I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to her every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make certain that nothing like this ever happen[s] again, in any way regardless of the outcome.”

While Farley and Carpinello were spotted out with her two children following their reported split, one person the MTV star has apparently not forgiven is Pivarnick.

“Honestly, you’re so pathetic it’s not even worth it,” Farley wrote to her co-star on Twitter after Pivarnick claimed to be but an innocent bystander in the flirtation. “But just remember… I see these too and know exactly what happened without the editing… so I’ll handle this another day… enjoy tweeting.”

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic