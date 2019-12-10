Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Confirms Reconciliation With Zack Carpinello Following Angelina Pivarnick Drama on ‘Jersey Shore’

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley has confirmed via social media that she and Zack Carpinello are back together a few months after breaking up following drama that was captured on the reality series this season. Farley shared a photo of the pair to her Instagram stories with three heart-eyed emojis. Carpinello then reposted the photo to his stories with a lengthier post, writing, “My love [heart eye emoji] You mean absolutely everything to me. you are my world. You are tremendously special in so many ways. You are an absolutely gorgeous woman inside and out. We are incredible together, and I want to be by your side for the rest of time. I love you [JWoww].”

Their breakup was a result of a scene that was captured on camera for the MTV series. Viewers witnessed Carpinello flirting with Angelina Pivarnick, to which Farley, who found out with the rest of the show’s fans, immediately took to Instagram to share her thoughts with followers.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” she wrote in a post. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. don’t ever lower your standards.”

It all started when Carpinello started asking Pivarnick about her sex life. But then things were taken to a new level when he chased her to the dance floor and started putting his arms around her hips while touching her legs. Pivarnick told the camera, “His hands are big, so it was on my a— and my side.”

“One minute he’s asking me about my sex life, the next minute he’s grabbing me!,” she added. “He doesn’t know what boundaries are. This is gonna be a problem.”

Then Carpinello took to Instagram to share an apology, writing, “I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for. Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. this is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well.”

However, according to Us Weekly, the two weren’t separated for long, they were back together in two weeks following their split, however, just now made things public.