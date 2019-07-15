Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday With Boyfriend Zack Carpinello, Estranged Ex Roger Mathews

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and estranged husband Roger Mathews celebrated their daughter Meilani’s 5th birthday on Saturday — along with the Jersey Shore star’s boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello. Farley shared several Instagram videos of the celebration over the weekend showing the blended family together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Jul 13, 2019 at 1:32pm PDT

“Happy birthday baby girl,” Farley, 33, captioned three videos on Instagram, showing Mathews holding their sleeping 2-year-old son Greyson as she brought out an elaborately decorated mermaid cake.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The ex-spouses, who split in September 2018 after three years of marriage, sang “Happy Birthday” to Meilani as Carpinello, 24, followed behind Farley with a lighter for the candle.

“I don’t think we nailed the song very well, what do you think?” Mathews said after the birthday girl blew out her candle. “It was god-awful,” Farley replied.

Mathews, 44, also shared a few posts from the party, including a video of Meilani running toward him screaming, “Daddy!” as he revealed her birthday gift: “a big girl electric scooter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Mathews (@rogermathewsnj) on Jul 13, 2019 at 12:46pm PDT

Fans were happy to see the exes co-parenting, especially after the initial drama that surrounded their breakup last year. “Love that you are smoothly co-parenting these days,” one Instagram user commented on Farley’s post. “Good to see Roger & your BF co-exist for kids sake.”

“Best birthday gift u and jenni can give her is all of you together as one celebrating her special day.. GOD BLESS,” another wrote on Mathew’s post.

“Got to give it to you bro,” another wrote. “It takes a big man do what you do. I see it.”

Farley accused Mathews of abuse earlier this year in January, claiming in a message posted on her website that he abused her and mistreated their children — something Mathews vehemently denied. The two were able to put their differences aside to celebrate Easter together with their kids.

“Jenni’s kids’ needs and wants will always come first,” her representative told Us Weekly. “She is being an adult about the divorce and working towards being better coparents.”

Farley and Carpinello had been friends long before their relationship turned romantic. Carpinello, who is the brother of one of her longtime friends, actually attended her and Mathews’ wedding in 2015 and had met Meilani and Greyson. The couple went public with their relationship in April.

“I’ve known Meilani for a few years,” he told Entertainment Tonight in May. “She is great with me. I love the kids, they’re great.”

Earlier this month, Farley revealed that all of her Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast members aside from Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi have met Carpinello. Polizzi was pregnant when the cast met him in Las Vegas.

“They have FaceTimed. I want them to meet next week,” Farley told Us Weekly. During the chat, Polizzi added, “I already approve!”

Farley revealed she felt “huge” pressure when she introduced the wrestler to the cast of the hit MTV series.

“My family is like, ‘We’ll just go with it.’ This [family], I’m like, ‘You don’t understand!’” Farley added.

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio also chimed in, saying: “She has to prep him!”

Despite Farley’s nerves, Carpinello got along with all of his girlfriend’s castmates. Ronnie Ortiz Magro told the outlet he’s happy as long as Farley is happy. As for Vinny Guadagnino, he said, “When someone’s not happy, then we hate that person.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returned this month with the show revisiting Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino facing sentencing before heading to prison, and planning his wedding to Lauren Pesce.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.