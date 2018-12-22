Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Brings ‘Sexy Back’ With Gruesome Subconjunctival Hemorrhage Photo

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jenni “JWoww” Farley suffered a gruesome eye injury, but was well enough to joke about it on Instagram Friday.

She shared a selfie on her Instagram Story, showing herself sitting behind the wheel of her car with her left eye all red. “I’m bringing sexy back,” she jokingly wrote on the photo, referencing the Justin Timberlake song.

It appears that Farley, 32, suffered a subconjunctival hemorrhagem which causes a small, bright red patch to appear in the eye. According to All About Vision, it is caused by small blood vessels which break beneath the white area of the eye, known as the conjunctiva. They are usually benign and cause no vision problems or eye discomfort, even though it looks dangerous. They are treated using lubricant artificial tears, and it is important not to rub your eyes.

The condition can last seven to 10 days and usually resolves itself on its own. “As the blood gradually disappears with time, the affected area can change color, like a bruise,” notes All About Vision.

After sharing the gruesome photo, Farley posted a cute photo of daughter Meilani, 4, with her own Christmas decorations in her room. “Decorating her own,” Farley wrote, along with heart-eye cat emojis.

Farley’s Friday Instagram posts came after a chaotic few days for the reality TV star. On Thursday, Dec. 13, she filed for a restraining order against her estranged husband, Roger Mathews, claiming he was harassing her and filming her without her consent.

According to a Toms River, New Jersey police report obtained by the Asbury Park Press, Mathews and Farley argued about her work schedule, with Mathews telling his estranged wife he wanted her to watch their two children on Dec. 14. However, she had to go to New York City for work, and he said her work schedule was affecting the children.

Mathews said he called police after Farley became “irate and began screaming and slamming her bedroom door.” In her statement to police, Farley accused Mathews of calling her a “piece of (blank) mother, and is damaging their kids” and he started filming it so “everyone what a terrible mother she is.”

During his 9-1-1 call, Mathews said Farley will “wait until I leave and call the police and make up some crazy story… This is her m.o. and I’m just ensuring that she cannot do that.”

Domestic violence paperwork was completed, but Farley did not speak with the Toms River Police Department’s Domestic Violence Response team.

“While Jenni has refrained from making any public statements relating to her impending divorce, in light of recent events we have decided to make an official statement,” Farley’s representative said in a statement Farley posted on her Instagram page on Dec. 14. “Certain events transpired last night which lead [sic] Jenni to involve the authorities, as she felt it was in her best interests, and the best interests of her children to do so. Any statements and social media posts depicting anything to the contrary are entirely false, misleading and intentionally designed to cast Jenni in a negative light.”

Farley filed for divorce from Mathews in September after three years of marriage. The two are parents to Meilani and Greyson, 2. Mathews reportedly wants to tell his side of the story on the upcoming third season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.