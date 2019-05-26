Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Admits She ‘Can’t Really Judge’ Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Relationship Drama

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is withholding judgment when it comes to Jersey Shore co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s ongoing problems with ex Jen Harley.

Speaking with PEOPLE Sunday, Farley said her former Shore roommate’s drama reminded her of her own with estranged husband Roger Mathews.

“As much as I try to judge his drama, I had a little drama,” she told the outlet. “I can’t really judge that much, but I just wish him the best. As of right now, I think he’s doing really well. That doesn’t mean he will next week, we’ll see.”

Earlier this month, Harley, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery after Ortiz-Magro filed a police report following a violent altercation between the two on New Year’s Eve. This is the second time the mother of Ortiz-Magro’s 13-month-old daughter has been arrested recently, with police taking her into custody last year after she allegedly dragged the MTV star behind her car during a fight.

Farley herself struggled with public relationship drama earlier this year, accusing estranged husband Mathews of abuse shortly after filing for divorce. While the two lit up social media with a fiery battle initially, the former couple has been spending more time together recently while co-parenting their two children.

“I’ve always wanted to be amicable. I’ve always wanted to put my kids first and that’s what we’re really trying to do right now,” she told PEOPLE this week. “There’s always going to be drama because you have two people that are very hard headed, and we have two kids together. At the end of the day, we love our children and we want what’s best for them, so I think we’re over the hump and I’d like to say it’s smooth sailing from now on.”

She added, “We’re doing really well though. My biggest thing is to keep it off social media.”

Farley has since moved on romantically with new beau Zack Clayton Carpinello, with whom she made her red carpet debut over the weekend.

Photo credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images