Jenelle Evans Tweets ‘Case Dismissed,’ Prompting Custody Fight Speculation

Could Jenelle Evans and David Eason‘s custody battle be over? The former Teen Mom 2 star seemed to hint at just that Wednesday afternoon when she simply tweeted “CASE DISMISSED” and the O.K. emoji, prompting speculation from fans given the lack of context.

The reality television personality followed up the tweet saying, “Crying in tears of joy.” along with three crying emoji, further fueling speculation she and her husband might be able to reunite with their children.

The custody drama began earlier year after a Child Protective Services investigation resulted in Evans and Eason temporarily losing custody of Ensley, Kaiser and Maryssa. The investigation came after Eason brutally killed Evans’ pet dog, Nugget, after it reportedly bit Ensley.

Shortly after posting, the “CASE DISMISSED” tweet, however, Evans deleted the message, leaving many to believe she was not referring to the custody case.

Fans of the Teen Mom 2 alum responded to the “Crying” message, with one of them speculating it might be one of Eason’s other legal problems.

“Betting this is David’s towing case that got dismissed and Jenelle is f—ing with people…again. She does this all the time,” one user speculated.

One fan appeared to be supportive of Evans regaining custody of her children, writing: You deserve to have your kids. No mom should be without her kids if she is trying and doing the best she can. Everyone is so negative towards you. How about some encouraging words and something positive for once.”

“She just deleted the Tweet that said “case dismissed’ hmmm If she was really getting the kids back, she would say ‘can’t wait to get my kids back this afternoon, the case was dismissed’. having it so vague is a way for her to f-k with people,” another user commented.

“Y’all just wait for the Ashley’s article. She already deleted her first tweet because she was all ‘oh sh—t, I need to sell this story to pay my bills’” Another user joked after Evans deleted the first tweet.

The new messages came shortly after Evans appeared to hint she might be leaving Twitter after getting constant negative messages amid her custody problems, though fans seemed to not believe her “I hate twitter” message at the time.

“You hate Twitter, yet here you are again,” one fan commented.

The latest Evans messages also come amid more drama with her mother, Barbara Evans, who currently has custody of her daughter Ensley and son Jace. Evans and Eason previously accused Barbara of locking Ensley in a bedroom during a 911 call.

So far there is no official announcement as to what Evans’ tweets could be talking about.