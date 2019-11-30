‘Teen Mom’ Alum Jenelle Evans Admits She’s Found ‘Happiness Within Herself’ in First Thanksgiving Since David Eason Breakup

In what is now her first Thanksgiving since a very public breakup from David Eason, former Teen Mom 2 star, Jenelle Evans is looking ahead to all the “happiness within herself” and admitting she’s doing all right this holiday season. In a slew of tweets shared to her Twitter on Thursday, Evans took to the social network to wish followers a Happy Thanksgiving while seemingly shading her ex, revealing she’s happy on her own as she settles into a newfound status.

“Happy Thanksgiving!” Evans tweeted alongside a turkey and heart emoji. “Thankful for the amazing kids I have and grateful for finally finding happiness within myself [ok emoji]”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The acknowledgement of gratitude comes just after Evans obtained a temporary restraining order against Eason earlier this month due to “recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons.” In a statement obtained by E! News, Evans admitted she was “scared” for her life and that of his children’s. The order will provide temporary custody to Evans, and “mandates that David will have no contact with Jenelle or the children and will not post about Jenelle on social media or the internet.”

Since announcing their split in October, Evans has been steering clear of social media, admitting that she would need to “make changes” to her life.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its (sic) been my life,” the 27-year-old MTV personality wrote at the time. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy.”

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she continued. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Evans has been through a lot of pain in her marriage to Eason, from continuous allegations of domestic abuse to the mysterious disappearance of her dog, Nugget. The former Teen Mom was even fired from the MTV series that shot her to fame, cutting off a major source of income. Earlier this month, Radar Online reported Evans was poised to grab up most of the couple’s wealth in their pending divorce, with a source close to the two alleging Eason how is now “furious” about being left destitute.

In the days since, Eason has shared with fans he has a new “sweetheart” by the name of Mary, who also happens to be his goat. Eason has since re-locked his Instagram after receiving comments from fans reminding him of his murdering Evans’ dog, Nugget after it nipped at their daughter, Ensley’s face.

Photo credit: Getty Images