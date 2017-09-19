Jenelle Evans Just Referenced Her Most Infamous ‘Teen Mom 2’ Moment

Jenelle Evans referenced one of her most infamous Teen Mom 2 moments on the most recent episode of the MTV reality series.

At one point, Evans says, “I just want to listen to Kesha, damn.”

Longtime fans of the series will remember her most notorious moment when she was once asked to skip a Kesha concert to serve jail time to end her probation.

Evan’s over-dramatic reaction led to one of the series’ most memorable scenes.

“You dont’ understand, this is my idol,” she originally said. “I really can’t miss this concert. That’s why I got all these feathers in my hair…No one understands how important this concert is to me. It’s not just a concert, it’s Kesha.”

Evans tweeted about her latest Kesha moment and realized how silly it sounded.

“The words that just came out of my mouth,” she wrote with a laughing emoji.

“I just want to listen to @KeshaRose , damn…” 😂 the words that just came out of my mouth. — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) September 18, 2017

Fans loved the moment, too, and were sure to chime in about Evans’ well-documented Kesha fandom.

Lmfao I remember the episode where you were freaking out that they wouldn’t move your court dates because you HAD to attend a Kesha concert — E 💫 (@everardo_loves) September 18, 2017

bust out the feathers girl. — Fidget spin doctors (@_freddyc00ter) September 18, 2017

