Jenelle Evans in ‘Sticky Situation’ After Hurricane Florence Hits Hometown

The worst of Hurricane Florence may be over, but the flooding and remnants of the storm have left many in a tough spot, including Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans.

The MTV personality has been documenting her life in North Carolina through the storm, earning criticism from many who thought she was taking her decision to shelter in place with husband David Eason, 4-year-old son Kaiser, 1-year-old daughter Ensley and 11-year-old stepdaughter Maryssa too lightly.

But Wednesday, she clapped back at someone who suggested her pleas for prayer and for people to donate to local charities were poorly thought out.

“Trying to navigate my mom back home right now is almost impossible. Roads are flooded everywhere. People are stuck in their towns needing diapers, formula, food, water, etc. I can’t even help because I can’t get to them and our stores are dry of everything! This is so scary,” she wrote on Twitter.

A follower replied, “If only someone could have predicted this would happen and recommend that you evacuate with your family,” alongside a sassy GIF, which prompted a clapback from the reality personality.

“I’m fine…. my friends that are stuck aren’t. They have babies with no formula and diapers. [I don’t know] about you but that shoots my anxiety sky high… but I can’t leave my family. It’s a sticky situation,” she wrote.

Evans has been nervous about her mom Barbara Evans’ well-being throughout the storm, as the formerly-estranged family member’s home was in the direct line of the historic hurricane, she revealed on Twitter.

“Please pray for my mom’s house and everyone else in NC and SC,” Evans wrote earlier this week. “A dam to a lake just broke in her area and there is major flooding. Not to mention tornadoes everywhere and wild snakes in the water.”

“My mom’s town is washing out slowly. Boiling Springs, Bolivia, and people in Winnabow, I hope everyone is ok. Hang in there! Going on day 3 with no power in most areas, including mine. I feel so bad for my mom and her home. Prayers please!” she added.

The mother-of-three surprised fans just prior to the storm, meeting with her mom for what looked like a happy breakfast after years of screaming matches and custody battles over Evans’ oldest child, 8-year-old son Jace.

“Had a cute breakfast with a cute little lady,” she captioned the photo.”#Breakfast #GossipGirl #SippinTea.”

The photo was especially shocking being that the one of the last interactions fans saw between the two on the show was a screaming match backstage at the season reunion.

“You f—ing b—, I have never seen you like this ever. Even on drugs, you didn’t act like this,” Barbara screamed at her daughter in the May episode.

Clearly things have changed since then, so we send our best wishes to the whole Evans family as well as the rest of those affected by the hurricane.

